'Reckless' driver jailed after hitting officer in stolen car

Jailed - James Clarke

James Clarke struck PC Anderson as he tried to use a stinger on the Ford Fiesta near the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane in Weoley Castle.

The vehicle was being pursued by officers on November 18 after it was identified as stolen.

After hitting PC Anderson the car drove off, but was safely brought to a halt in Bell Lane, Northfield a short time later.

The officer received significant injuries, which have prevented him in returning to duty.

Clarke, aged 33 of Copston Road, Shenley Green, admitted causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was jailed for two years and 10 months at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday. He was also banned from the road for two years.

DS Hinton said: "Clarke was reckless behind the wheel as he tried to flee from a pursuing police vehicle.

"He then struck an officer who was attempting to deploy a stinger to bring the vehicle to a stop. He showed complete disregard by then continuing to drive, before the Fiesta finally came to a halt.