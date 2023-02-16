Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unexplained 'sudden death' of man, 48, in Stafford prompts police appeal

By Mark MorrisStaffordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police for appealing for information following the death of a man in Stafford recently.

A stock image of police tape.
A stock image of police tape.

Officers were called at 8.15pm on Monday, to an address off Corporation Street, following reports of a "sudden death."

"We attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service," a statement by Staffordshire Police said.

"Sadly, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later."

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 34-year-old man, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault while the investigation continues.

Staffordshire Police added: "As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in The Bear Grill pub in Stafford on Friday (February 10)."

"The public are urged to not speculate on social media while our investigation continues."

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call the police on 101 or contact them on their website via LiveChat, quoting incident number 676 of 13 February.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 999 111.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News