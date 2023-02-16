Unexplained 'sudden death' of man, 48, in Stafford prompts police appeal

A stock image of police tape.

Officers were called at 8.15pm on Monday, to an address off Corporation Street, following reports of a "sudden death."

"We attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service," a statement by Staffordshire Police said.

"Sadly, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later."

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 34-year-old man, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault while the investigation continues.

Staffordshire Police added: "As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in The Bear Grill pub in Stafford on Friday (February 10)."

"The public are urged to not speculate on social media while our investigation continues."

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call the police on 101 or contact them on their website via LiveChat, quoting incident number 676 of 13 February.