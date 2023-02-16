Notification Settings

Man charged in connection with cars stripped in Birmingham

By Lisa O'Brien

A man arrested in connection with 'vehicle cannibalisation' incidents around Birmingham has been charged.

The man was arrested from an address in Birmingham on Wednesday and several car parts, believed to be linked to cars that had parts stripped from them in Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield, were recovered.

A 20-year-old man was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police said its dedicated vehicle crime taskforce remains committed to arresting those involved in vehicle crime including the handling of stolen cars and car parts.

People can contact police with information via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

