Man charged in connection with cars stripped in Birmingham

The man was arrested from an address in Birmingham on Wednesday and several car parts, believed to be linked to cars that had parts stripped from them in Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield, were recovered.

A 20-year-old man was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police said its dedicated vehicle crime taskforce remains committed to arresting those involved in vehicle crime including the handling of stolen cars and car parts.