Facebook removes footage of Walsall stabbing after police action

By Deborah Hardiman

A video relating to the alleged murder of a man that was went viral on Facebook has been removed.

Bailey Atkinson
Bailey Atkinson

Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, was attacked in Walsall's former market area, in High Street, in the early hours of January 28.

Walsall Police's Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said that the "awful" images had since been deleted.

"One of the shopkeepers posted it," he said.

"We asked them to take it down and they didn't. We then worked with Facebook to remove it.

"Once something is released on the internet, it's out there.

"If you did see it and wondered how it got out, that was not our doing. We would not do something like that."

Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich; a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds have been charged with Mr Atkinson's murder and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month. Five other men, aged between 19 and 25, were given police bail in connection with the case.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

