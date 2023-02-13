Facebook removes footage of Walsall stabbing after police action

Bailey Atkinson

Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, was attacked in Walsall's former market area, in High Street, in the early hours of January 28.

Walsall Police's Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said that the "awful" images had since been deleted.

"One of the shopkeepers posted it," he said.

"We asked them to take it down and they didn't. We then worked with Facebook to remove it.

"Once something is released on the internet, it's out there.

"If you did see it and wondered how it got out, that was not our doing. We would not do something like that."