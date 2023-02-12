Two more charged over Walsall murder after 'awful' video deleted from Facebook

Tributes were left at the scene where Bailey Atkinson was attacked

Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, was attacked in Walsall's former market area, in High Street, in the early hours of January 28.

Sonny Loverage, 18 also from Bloxwich, and a 17-year-old from Walsall, who cannot be named, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

A total of six people now have been charged as it emerged that a video showing upsetting images on Facebook has been removed.

Walsall Police's Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said that the "awful" images had since been deleted.

"One of the shopkeepers posted it," he said.

Bailey Atkinson was killed last month. Photo: West Midlands Police

"We asked them to take it down and they didn't. We then worked with Facebook to remove it.

"Once something is released on the internet, it's out there.

"If you did see it and wondered how it got out, that was not our doing. We would not do something like that."