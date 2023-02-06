Police seize hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods including items from charity shops

Police seized over £600 worth of stolen goods. Photo: @StMatthewsWMP

Among the £600 worth of goods were items reportedly stolen from charity shops.

West Midlands Police said that officers are working on identifying the offenders and items will be returned to their rightful owners where possible.

Sharing the news on Twitter, St Matthew's policing team in Walsall, said: "Team Two have seized over £600 worth of stolen goods today with the help of PCSO's from @DelvesWMP including over £100 worth of goods from charity shops.

"Identifiable items will be returned to the rightful owners.

"Enquiries will now take place to identify offenders."