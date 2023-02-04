Curfew could be imposed in Walsall town centre to cut crime in wake of Bailey Atkinson murder

Bailey Atkinson

Plans are being drawn up for licensed premises to close around 2am in the wake the murder of 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Walsall Council leader Councillor Mike Bird told the Express & Star a curfew to combat crime is now a real possibility.

He said: "A curfew is something which is being looked at to cut crime and anti-social behaviour in the eshop-owners and arly hours of the morning.

"Licensed premises would be asked to close at a certain time, say 2am. A report is being put together to see how it will work and will be put before the licensing committee in a few weeks time."

The council leader was speaking after Walsall Police held a behind-closed-doors meeting with town centre businesses, retailers and shop owners on Thursday evening at the town hall.

Councillor Bird said: "I think the police got a bit of a bumpy ride at the start but it certainly helped they had made some arrests that day in the investigation into Bailey Atkinson.

"I think the police saying they will be putting more troops on the ground certainly went down well. I think the police would like a curfew.

However, I think the community also needs to be the eyes and ears for everyone when it comes to something like what happened to Bailey.

"The police have got the law to enforce but local residents have to do their bit too, someone knows who these people are and they need to come forward with information."