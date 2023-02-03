Three teenagers charged with murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson

The three teenagers, one 15-year-old and two aged 16, were charged on Friday evening with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was attacked in Walsall High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday, January 28. The 20-year-old later died of his injuries in hospital.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem revealed he died of multiple stab wounds.

The force said the three boys were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, earlier this week and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “Our investigation has been fast paced but has not stopped with these arrests. We know there were others involved in the tragic events of Saturday night and we are determined to find everyone involved to get justice for Bailey’s family.

“We urge anyone with information that they may be withholding, possibly through misguided loyalty, to come forward now.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force through Live Chat on its website, quoting log 225 of 28 January, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 dispersal order, giving police stop-and-search powers, remains in place until Saturday morning in the St Matthews, Bloxwich West and East, Blakenall, Birchills and Leamore areas of Walsall.

Officers will be allowed to stop anyone they suspect of being involved in violence without needing reasonable grounds to do so.