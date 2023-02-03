Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police using Section 60 stop and search powers in Walsall again following death of Bailey Atkinson

By Mark MorrisWalsallCrimePublished:

Police are using Section 60 powers in Walsall again following the murder of Bailey Atkinson in the town centre.

Officers have been using the special stop and search powers in both Walsall and Bloxwich.
Officers have been using the special stop and search powers in both Walsall and Bloxwich.

Officers have been using the special stop and search powers in both Walsall and Bloxwich after Bailey was attacked on High Street, near Walsall, in the early hours of last Saturday.

He died a short time after the attack.

A Section 60 Order gives police the power to stop and search people they suspect may be involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Police say they use them when they feel there is a risk of violence, and to help keep people safe.

The order was due to be in place from 3pm on Friday until 7am on Saturday covering the areas of St Matthews, Bloxwich West and East, Blakenall, Birchills and Leamore.

Supt Pervez Mohammed said: "We don't take the decision to use S60 lightly and only after careful consideration. These powers allow us to stop and search people we may suspect may be involved in violence, or carrying weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds. Our aim is to keep everyone safe.

“We will have increased patrols in these areas and uniformed officers. The increased presence of officers and the additional powers helps us to keep our communities safe.”

The murder investigation into Bailey's death is ongoing and detectives say they are working around the clock to identify those behind his killing.

A statement said: "Our investigation is making progress and we’re following up a number of positive lines of enquiry.

"Anyone with CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage has been asked not to share it on social media, but to get in touch with us.

"Get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Bloxwich
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News