Appeal after man assaulted in Wolverhampton city centre nightclub

Officers are investigating after a man was assaulted at Manhattan's Nightclub in Pipers Row between 1am and 2am on Christmas Eve.
A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Officers are investigating and would like to speak to this man as we believe he may be able to help our enquiries."
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) February 3, 2023
