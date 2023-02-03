Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal after man assaulted in Wolverhampton city centre nightclub

By Emma Walker WolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault at a nightclub in Wolverhampton city centre.

Officers are investigating and would like to speak to this man as they believe he may be able to help with inquiries
Officers are investigating and would like to speak to this man as they believe he may be able to help with inquiries

Officers are investigating after a man was assaulted at Manhattan's Nightclub in Pipers Row between 1am and 2am on Christmas Eve.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Officers are investigating and would like to speak to this man as we believe he may be able to help our enquiries."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News