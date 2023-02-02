Police uncovered the weapons and cash while arresting a burglary suspect (Courtesy: Dudley Town Police).

Officers uncovered three "nasty weapons" and published an image of the three blades on social media.

Along with the knives, they also recovered what appears to be a large amount of "suspected stolen cash."

The suspect they took into custody was, they said, an "outstanding burglary offender in our area."

Information about the arrest was Tweeted by Dudley Town Police at 10:10pm on Wednesday.