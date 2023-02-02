Officers uncovered three "nasty weapons" and published an image of the three blades on social media.
Along with the knives, they also recovered what appears to be a large amount of "suspected stolen cash."
The suspect they took into custody was, they said, an "outstanding burglary offender in our area."
Information about the arrest was Tweeted by Dudley Town Police at 10:10pm on Wednesday.
The message they wanted to convey was clear from the hash tags they used: "#burgalarsbeware" and "#noknivesindudley".