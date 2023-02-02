Notification Settings

Dudley Town Police uncover 'nasty weapons' and 'suspected stolen cash' after arresting alleged 'burglary offender'

By Mark Morris

Police in Dudley arrested a burglary suspect last night, and got more than they bargained for when they searched the person's home address.

Police uncovered the weapons and cash while arresting a burglary suspect (Courtesy: Dudley Town Police).

Officers uncovered three "nasty weapons" and published an image of the three blades on social media.

Along with the knives, they also recovered what appears to be a large amount of "suspected stolen cash."

The suspect they took into custody was, they said, an "outstanding burglary offender in our area."

Information about the arrest was Tweeted by Dudley Town Police at 10:10pm on Wednesday.

The message they wanted to convey was clear from the hash tags they used: "#burgalarsbeware" and "#noknivesindudley".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

