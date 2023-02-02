CCTV images released after baseball bat rampage causes £1,400 damage to Willenhall shop

The unnamed shop, in Walsall Road, was targeted on Christmas Eve last year.
West Midlands Police has released two CCTV images of a man officers are looking to trace.
Appealing for information on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you know this man?
"We would like to speak to him after criminal damage was caused to a shop in Walsall Road, Willenhall, on the afternoon of December 24.
"A man used a baseball bat to smash all the windows in the shop, causing over £1,400 worth of damage.
"If you recognise the man please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime number 20/1062920/22."
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org