Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing £2,000 worth of goods from TK Maxx in Wolverhampton and assaulting security guard

Wednesfield Police said officers were called to Bentley Bridge Shopping Park on Tuesday.
The team said it had received reports of an alleged attack on a member of security staff from TK Maxx by a man suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.
Officers arrested the man following a foot chase and his car was seized.
Announcing the news on Twitter, Wednesfield Police said: "Today we attended @BBShoppingPark where security from TK Maxx had been assaulted by a male suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.
"The male ran away but after a foot chase our officers and PCSOs found & detained him nearby.
"One arrested and his car seized for “used in crime”."
