Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing £2,000 worth of goods from TK Maxx in Wolverhampton and assaulting security guard

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man accused of stealing more than £2,000 worth of goods from a Wolverhampton shop and assaulting a security guard was arrested after a foot chase, police have said.

TK Maxx at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP
TK Maxx at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP

Wednesfield Police said officers were called to Bentley Bridge Shopping Park on Tuesday.

The team said it had received reports of an alleged attack on a member of security staff from TK Maxx by a man suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.

Officers arrested the man following a foot chase and his car was seized.

Police arrested a man. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP

Announcing the news on Twitter, Wednesfield Police said: "Today we attended @BBShoppingPark where security from TK Maxx had been assaulted by a male suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.

"The male ran away but after a foot chase our officers and PCSOs found & detained him nearby.

"One arrested and his car seized for “used in crime”."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News