Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing £2,000 worth of goods from TK Maxx in Wolverhampton and assaulting security guard

TK Maxx at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP

Wednesfield Police said officers were called to Bentley Bridge Shopping Park on Tuesday.

The team said it had received reports of an alleged attack on a member of security staff from TK Maxx by a man suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.

Officers arrested the man following a foot chase and his car was seized.

Police arrested a man. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP

Announcing the news on Twitter, Wednesfield Police said: "Today we attended @BBShoppingPark where security from TK Maxx had been assaulted by a male suspected of stealing over £2,000 of goods.

"The male ran away but after a foot chase our officers and PCSOs found & detained him nearby.

"One arrested and his car seized for “used in crime”."