Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves fan who made homophobic gestures at match is fined

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Wolves supporter who made homophobic gestures at Molineux has been ordered to pay more than £300 by a court.

The offence gestures were made at Molineux during Wolves vs Brighton last November
The offence gestures were made at Molineux during Wolves vs Brighton last November

Jake Moyses, 28, of Grange Road, Penkridge, was spotted during the Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 5 last year.

He was fined after pleading guilty to an offence of using threatening abusive words aggravated due to sexual orientation by making homophobic comments.

At a hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court, the defendant, of Grange Road, Penkridge, was fined £123, ordered to pay costs £125 and victims' surcharge £50.

The court noted that the fine was increased due to "homophobic comments".

Brighton beat Wolves 3-2.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Penkridge
Staffordshire
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News