Wolves fan who made homophobic gestures at match is fined

The offence gestures were made at Molineux during Wolves vs Brighton last November

Jake Moyses, 28, of Grange Road, Penkridge, was spotted during the Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 5 last year.

He was fined after pleading guilty to an offence of using threatening abusive words aggravated due to sexual orientation by making homophobic comments.

At a hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court, the defendant, of Grange Road, Penkridge, was fined £123, ordered to pay costs £125 and victims' surcharge £50.

The court noted that the fine was increased due to "homophobic comments".