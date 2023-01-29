Family pays tribute to "beloved boy" Bailey Atkinson who was murdered in Walsall on Saturday

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group on High Street, Walsall near Asda in the early hours of Saturday morning and died a short time later.

It comes amid a weekend of horrendous violence in the Black Country, with a man in his 20s being stabbed on Dudley High Street early on Sunday morning. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A planned balloon release in memory of Bailey that was due to take place on Sunday evening was cancelled by the family, with people being asked not to gather at the scene, as his family appeal for privacy at this time.

The family of the 20-year-old paid this tribute to their son: “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of our beloved boy Bailey. Our kind hearted and much loved son, brother and grandson.

"Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.

“We request if anyone has any information, they please come forward to help the police with their enquiries to help catch the individuals who done this and taken away our boy.”

The murder investigation into Bailey's death continues and police are working around the clock to arrest those behind his killing.

The scene in Walsall town centre remains and officers are searching an area of Willenhall where two vehicles were found with fire damage.

The force says their investigation is making progress and they are following up a number of "positive lines of enquiry".

Anyone with CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage has been asked not to share it on social media, but to get in touch with the police.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, earlier made this plea: “This was senseless violence that has cost a man his life, and our top priority is catching those responsible.

“But we’re also very aware that people are worried by what’s happened and also feeling angry.

“I’d urge people to work with us as we investigate, and get in touch with any information.

“We’re committed to working with partners across the borough to ensure Walsall is a safe place, and I’ve been speaking to people in the community to reassure then of the steps we are taking to ensure that.”