Police catch speeding drivers and 70-year-old man in possession of cannabis

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two drivers were caught speeding by police who also dealt with a 70-year-old man in possession of cannabis.

Police carried out speed checks. Photo: @StaffsSpecials
The Special Constabulary of Staffordshire Police said it had conducted high visibility checks last night.

Posting on Twitter, the team said: "Last night @LichfieldPolice SC’s conducted High Visibility #SpeedKills enforcement in areas highlighted by fellow @StaffsCSW volunteers. 2x drivers reported for speed in excess of 40mph on 30mph restricted roads.

"Also dealt with 70 y/o male for possession of cannabis."

