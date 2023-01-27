Notification Settings

False front put on 'tampered' cash machine at Wolverhampton bank

By Lisa O'Brien

A cash machine at a bank in Wolverhampton was tampered with, prompting a warning to be vigilant when using ATMs.

Lloyds Bank in High Street, Tettenhall. Photo: Google
Messages from people on social media suggested a false front had been put on the cash machine at Lloyds Bank in Tettenhall High Street this week.

The bank said it was made aware of a 'singular incident' earlier this week with the ATM at its Tettenhall branch and had carried out checks to make sure it is safe to use.

It confirmed that police had been informed.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a singular incident earlier this week with our ATM at our Tettenhall, Wolverhampton branch and have since carried out additional checks on the ATM, to make sure it is safe to use.

"We’d always remind people to be vigilant when using an ATM and, if there is anything unusual or suspicious, do not use the machine and please report concerns to us and the police.”

West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

