Huge cannabis farm discovered by police in Great Barr after officers called out to suspected burglary

It was found in a property on Thursday after police responded to a report of a burglary.
More than 230 cannabis plants were seized from five rooms and the loft.
West Midlands Police Cannabis Disposal Team tweeted to say: "Another burglary attended by the Cannabis Team yesterday in Great Barr.
"Cleared 5 rooms and a loft of cannabis plants, and all equipment put beyond use. 231 plants in total!"
