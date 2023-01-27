Huge cannabis farm discovered by police in Great Barr after officers called out to suspected burglary

Police found a cannabis farm in Great Barr. Photo: @CannabisTeamWMP

It was found in a property on Thursday after police responded to a report of a burglary.

More than 230 cannabis plants were seized from five rooms and the loft.

West Midlands Police Cannabis Disposal Team tweeted to say: "Another burglary attended by the Cannabis Team yesterday in Great Barr.

"Cleared 5 rooms and a loft of cannabis plants, and all equipment put beyond use. 231 plants in total!"