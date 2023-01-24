Man arrested after axe hammer, balaclava and drill found in car

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, officers stopped a silver BMW on the A449 in Wombourne.

After searching inside, police found a balaclava, gloves, a drill, cutting equipment and an axe hammer.

A 25-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and possessing an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of the South Staffordshire local policing team, said: “Officers are working hard with partners in the vehicle crime team, as part of our dedicated operation, Operation Bormus, in order to proactively police our roads.