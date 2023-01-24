Notification Settings

Man arrested after axe hammer, balaclava and drill found in car

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested after police found an axe hammer and other items inside a car in South Staffordshire.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, officers stopped a silver BMW on the A449 in Wombourne.

After searching inside, police found a balaclava, gloves, a drill, cutting equipment and an axe hammer.

A 25-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and possessing an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of the South Staffordshire local policing team, said: “Officers are working hard with partners in the vehicle crime team, as part of our dedicated operation, Operation Bormus, in order to proactively police our roads.

“We’re determined to address the concerns raised by the community and will continue to act on intelligence as effectively as we can.”

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

