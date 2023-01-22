Bridgnorth Police say the markings may be linked to thefts of the vehicles and follows on from a theft of a gunmetal grey Land Rover Discovery from a driveway on Thursday.

Police suspect that a cheap device may have been used to stop the householder's Ring video doorbell from working.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "Bridgnorth Police have been informed of some markings appearing on driveways in and around Bridgnorth.

"This may be linked to the theft of 4x4s, including Land Rovers.

"If you discover anything suspicious of this nature, please inform police on 101 or online."

Police in the town have also appealed for information following the theft of a Discovery from a driveway in Pool Drive.

Officers say the theft occurred sometime between 7pm and 11.15pm on Thursday.

PCSO Mandy Leek of Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and has heard or seen anything suspicious.

"There is also a possibility that the people who have stolen this vehicle have used a signal blocker to stop the Ring doorbell working. It appears that these are now available off Amazon for as little as £10.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle or property."

The warning and appeal come after police in Bishop's Castle spotted an increase in thefts of Land Rover Discoveries. They said there were links to gangs in the West Midlands and Wales.

People with information about this or any other suspected crime, should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00642_I_19012023.