Three arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after gunshots heard in Tamworth

The incident occurred over the weekend.

Police were called to an address in Wilnecote at 10.50am on Saturday following reports of two loud bangs at around 7am.

No one was reported injured and officers do not believed there is any wider threat to the public at this time.

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men a short time later.

Two men, aged 49 and 26, from Tamworth, were arrested on suspicion of firearm possession with intent to cause fear of violence.

They have since been released on conditional police bail.

Another man, aged 32, from Tamworth, was arrested for the same offence and remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police are carrying out "proactive patrols in the area to reassure residents and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which can help with the investigation."

"Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 239 of 14 January," a statement said.