Police looking to speak to this man following alleged sexual assault in Wolverhampton

The incident allegedly happened in the Chapel Ash area of Wolverhampton between 6pm and 8pm on November 19.
Officers say it occurred in the suspect's car - a black BMW.
The man they're looking to speak to is described as being about six feet tall and around 20 years old.
Wolverhampton police said on social media: "If you can help, please get in touch via 101 or using Live Chat on our website, quoting crime number: 20/939509/22."
