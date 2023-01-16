Notification Settings

Armed police descend on Brownhills property to discover '48 guns' are replicas

By Eleanor Lawson

Armed police rushed to a property in Walsall this week after a report from a concerned health professional who had seen numerous "guns" within the premises.

The 48 assault rifles, shotguns and handguns turned out to be replicas and airsoft guns. Photo: West Midlands Police.
However, the 48 weapons found at the Brownhills address were all replicas or airsoft guns - replica toy guns used in airsoft sports. These included replica assault rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

Officers at the scene then warned the owner about the dangers of the collection and offences that could be committed with the replica guns.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This week our officers visited an address after a report from a concerned health professional who witnessed numerous guns within a premises.

"On attendance our officers identified numerous Assault Rifles, Shotguns & Handguns at the location (48 in total).

"Armed response officers also attended and after a physical check on all the guns it was confirmed they were airsoft and replica guns.

"Our officers explained the dangers of owning such a collection to the occupier and highlighted the offences that could be committed by taking any of the guns out of the house into public areas.

"Being in a public place with such a realistic replica gun could also bring the inherent risk of being engaged/challenged by Armed Police Officers."

