Man denies causing deaths of Black Country couple

By Deborah HardimanWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A motorist has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a Black Country couple who died following a two-car crash.

Barry and Megan Salt
Barry and Megan Salt

Zia Akbar, 30, denied causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Megan Salt, 74, and Barry Salt, 73, who lived in Wednesbury, relating to a collision which happened near Stone on January16 last year.

Mr and Mrs Salt both succumbed to their injuries the following day.

Their grey Ford was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes driven by the defendant around 4.45pm on the A34 in The Fillybrooks near Stone in Staffordshire.

At Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday Judge John Edwards adjourned for the trial due to be held in October. Akbar, 30, of East Close, Walton also near Stone was granted bail.

Several members of the victims' family were present in court. Addressing them Judge Edwards said: "To all who have lost relatives. I am very sorry for your loss."

At the time of the incident Staffordshire Police said a 17-year-old girl who was in the car with the Salts was unhurt, while a man and a woman in the Mercedes were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

