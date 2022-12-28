'Dozens of extra police officers' to be announced for West Midlands in coming weeks

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

Simon Foster has vowed to start the New Year with a bang, reassuring communities that he will be boosting officer numbers in communities as a matter of urgency.

The West Midlands police and crime commissioner pledged to increase neighbourhood officers by 450, in his term of office and has already introduced 251 – with more set to be announced in January.

He said it follows more than a decade of reckless government cuts, that reduced the number of neighbourhood officers from around 1,800 in 2010 to around 700 in 2018.

The new officers will support the commissioner to deliver on other pledges in his police and crime plan, including preventing and tackling violent crime, violence against women and girls and domestic abuse.

He said: “Over the past 12 years, the government recklessly cut police budgets and by 2023 we will still have 1,000 fewer officers when compared to 2010.

“However, I am committed to introducing 450 new neighbourhood police officers, ensuring we have visible policing out on the streets, keeping people, their families and communities safe.

“We are set to start 2023 in the best fashion – by introducing yet more neighbourhood officers to the streets of the West Midlands.”

As the new year starts Mr Foster has also re-doubled his pledge to reduce violence against women and girls, with the successful Safer Streets campaign, alongside Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan, forming a major part of this work.

He is also working on campaigns such as tackling loan sharks, lobbying for new laws on private e-scooters and said he was focused on tackling car thefts and improving road safety.

Looking at the year ahead, he added: “There are major challenges coming, mainly in the form of finances, trust and confidence in policing and ensuring the force is representative of the people it serves.