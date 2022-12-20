Black Country police take part in national Operation Calibre operation

Police arrested criminals across the Black Country

Officers have raided suspected drug dealers homes, arrested 100 people for burglary, robbery and vehicle crime offences and held 264 events aimed at preventing crime in a week of action.

Operation Calibre was aimed at dealing with people who commit burglary, robbery and vehicle crime.

A police spokesman said: "Across the Black Country including Walsall, we visited local markets, libraries and community centres where we gave out advice on how to protect your home, personal property or vehicle. They also visited local schools and gave talks on gang culture and knife crime awareness."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “Operation Calibre was a highly commendable week of action, with more than 100 arrests carried out, linked to a range of serious crimes.

“It is an example of some excellent joined up working, across a number of areas to make the West Midlands safer for people, their families and local communities.