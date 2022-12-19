Notification Settings

Two arrested in Lichfield for vehicle theft and drugs possession after stinger deployed to stop car

By Mark Morris

Police have arrested two people in Lichfield for alleged offences including "theft of a motor vehicle and drugs possession."

A stinger was deployed to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The two men, from the Stoke on Trent area, were taken into custody by Lichfield Police with help from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police regions.

The CMPG located the vehicle in question and local officers from Lichfield deployed a stinger device to bring it to a stop.

Lichfield Police wrote on social media at 7:47 this morning (December 19): "Two men from the Stoke on Trent area have been arrested in Lichfield this morning for offences including theft of a motor vehicle and drugs possession.

"Colleagues from CMPG located the vehicle and a stinger device was deployed by local officers to bring it to a stop".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

