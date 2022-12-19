Two arrested in Lichfield for vehicle theft and drugs possession after stinger deployed to stop car

A stinger was deployed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The two men, from the Stoke on Trent area, were taken into custody by Lichfield Police with help from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police regions.

Lichfield Police wrote on social media at 7:47 this morning (December 19): "Two men from the Stoke on Trent area have been arrested in Lichfield this morning for offences including theft of a motor vehicle and drugs possession.

