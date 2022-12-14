'Our hearts are broken': Family pays tribute after Oldbury man charged with wife's murder

Cynthia Turner. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Cynthia Turner, a 55-year-old mother of two, died after suffering stab wounds to her chest on Thursday, December 8.

Her family have paid tribute to the 'loving mother'.

In a statement, they said: "Cynthia was a loving mother of two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered.

"Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us.

“Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts.”

Cynthia's husband, Legitte Reid, 55, of Hilton Road, Oldbury, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with her murder.

He was remanded into custody, with a trial set to take place in September next year.

A post mortem revealed Mrs Turner died of stab wounds to the chest.

Police were called to Hilton Road, and found her with serious injuries, but nothing could be done to save her.

Legitte Reid was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and charged with murder.