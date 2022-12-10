Drug dealing husband and wife jailed for nearly 15 years after £90k of heroin found in handbag

Rais Ali and Tiffany Davies (Photos: West Midlands Police)

Police discovered a stash of heroin worth up to £90,000 and thousands of pounds of cash in Tiffany Davies' handbag.

The drugs and cash seized by officers.

Officers were acting on intelligence and stopped the vehicle Tiffany was travelling in near the M5 in Sandwell.

Davies had commuted from Stoke-on-Trent to Smethwick.

Investigations later showed her husband Rais Ali had co-ordinated the journey in December 2018.

Phone records also showed Ali had made three journeys from Staffordshire to Smethwick across November and December.

Rais Ali.

Ali, aged 34 and Davies, 26, and both of Josiah Wedgwood Street, Stoke-on-Trent, were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Tiffany Davies.

Ali was sentenced to 10 years in jail and Davies to four years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said after the sentencing: "Drugs can ruin lives and lead to other crimes to fund habits.