Man hurt in Kidderminster knife attack - police appeal for help to find those responsible

The roundabout at The Ringway and Comberton Hill. Photo: Google Maps

The serious assault happened in Comberton Hill on November 27 at about 1.30am.

Now officers looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement West Mercia Police said: "At around 1.30am on Sunday 27 November a 50-year-old man was found on Comberton Hill, Kidderminster, with an injury which police believe was the result of a knife attack.

"Officers investigating this serious assault would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Comberton Hill area, or who has any video footage or information.