Man hurt in Kidderminster knife attack - police appeal for help to find those responsible

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterCrimePublished:

A 50-year-old man was injured in a late-night knife attack in Kidderminster.

The roundabout at The Ringway and Comberton Hill. Photo: Google Maps
The serious assault happened in Comberton Hill on November 27 at about 1.30am.

Now officers looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement West Mercia Police said: "At around 1.30am on Sunday 27 November a 50-year-old man was found on Comberton Hill, Kidderminster, with an injury which police believe was the result of a knife attack.

"Officers investigating this serious assault would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Comberton Hill area, or who has any video footage or information.

"Please get in touch by emailing chris.dee@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 116 of 27 November."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

