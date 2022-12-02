Hundreds of cannabis plants found in Willenhall town centre drugs farm

Police were seen removing bags from the shop in Willenhall

West Midlands Police's Willenhall team shared a photo of hundreds of plants uncovered by officers Wednesday.

The raid came a day before officers were seen removing huge backs full of cannabis plants from a shop unit in Market Place, Willenhall.

On Friday, Gentian Idrizi, 21 and Lulzim Metoshi, 31, both of no fixed address, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court where they both pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis.

Police found a cannabis farm. Photo: @WillenhallWMP

The court heard how 500 plants were found at the cannabis factory by raiding officers.

A passer-by who saw the raid taking place, said she was "absolutely shocked" at what she saw.

"I could smell the drugs from the Morrisons car park, all the way into town." she said. "I couldn't believe how many bags actually came out of the building.