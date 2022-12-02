Notification Settings

Hundreds of cannabis plants found in Willenhall town centre drugs farm

By Lauren Hilldate 2022-12-02

Two men have pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis after a factory at a town centre shop unit was raided this week.

Police were seen removing bags from the shop in Willenhall
West Midlands Police's Willenhall team shared a photo of hundreds of plants uncovered by officers Wednesday.

The raid came a day before officers were seen removing huge backs full of cannabis plants from a shop unit in Market Place, Willenhall.

On Friday, Gentian Idrizi, 21 and Lulzim Metoshi, 31, both of no fixed address, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court where they both pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis.

Police found a cannabis farm. Photo: @WillenhallWMP

The court heard how 500 plants were found at the cannabis factory by raiding officers.

A passer-by who saw the raid taking place, said she was "absolutely shocked" at what she saw.

"I could smell the drugs from the Morrisons car park, all the way into town." she said. "I couldn't believe how many bags actually came out of the building.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 10.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

