Two stabbed including boy, 15, during Bloxwich violence where thugs wielded golf clubs

Emergency services descended on the town after a knifed man was dropped off outside the police station in Station Street, while a grey Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a lamppost and railings in Park Road.

People also saw groups carrying weapons, with police reporting people spotted "wielding golf clubs".

West Midlands Police has now issued more details about the violence that erupted in the town during the day

The force said the man stabbed in Bloxwich High Street shortly before 1pm, and dropped off outside the police station, is 25 years old.

"He received injuries not believed to be life threatening," a statement from the force said.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. Officers are making enquiries and are studying CCTV.

"There was disorder in Park Road shortly after when a car crashed into a lamppost following reports of a group "wielding weapons."

The crashed Vauxhall Corsea in Park Road, Bloxwich. Photo: Bloxwich Old & New Facebook page

Later that day a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Gallery Square shortly before 6pm. He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Inspector Amanda Thompson, from Force CID at Bloxwich said: "We are investigating two stabbings and incidents of disorder in Bloxwich and Walsall yesterday. We are currently looking at CCTV and urge anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling us on 101.”

A 14-year-old boy was also taken into custody on suspicion of possessing firearms after being arrested from an address in Bloxwich.

Police used Section 60 powers in Walsall and Bloxwich in response to the stabbings, which allowed officers to stop and search people they suspected might have been involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

The order was put in covering Bloxwich, Blakenall and Mossley and originally ran until 6pm on Tuesday, before being extended until 3am today. A second order covered Walsall town centre and parts of Birchills until the same time.

Explaining the decision to implement the powers, Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall and Bloxwich NPU, said" Our aim is to keep everyone safe.