Three people detained in sting operation to recover stolen vehicle with false plates

By Mark Morris

Officers from two forces in the West Midlands were involved in a sting operation to recover a stolen vehicle yesterday.

The incident happened just off the M6 Junction 5 in Birmingham.

According to a police social media post, officers from West Midlands Police assisted officers from OPU Warwickshire in "stinging a stolen vehicle."

The car in question also had "false plates" after being stolen on November 1.

Three people were reportedly detained.

West Midlands Police released information about the successful operation on social media at appoximately 10:30pm last night.

They also released an image of the seized vehicle.

