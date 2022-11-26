Search for thieves after Staffordshire business break-ins

The man

Police investigating the incidents believe that the same offenders were responsible for the break-ins at food premises, in Stone.

Now they have released closed circuit television footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Staffordshire Police said the first theft happened in the early hours of November 5 when two men broke into a property, in Newcastle Road, where they took electronic devices from inside, but then discarded them nearby.

On the same morning, between the hours of 3am and 8am, two offenders forced entry into another establishment, in Church Street, where they stole around £300 in cash and then left the area.