Man arrested as police uncover suspected 'chop shop' in Great Barr

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested after police discovered a suspected 'chop shop' in Great Barr.

Police discovered a suspected chop shop in Great Barr
Officers made the discovery after being called to reports of a break-in at around 8.45am on Thursday.

Two Range Rovers and a Ford Focus that had all recently been stolen were found at the location.

One man was arrested on suspicion of the theft of motor vehicle and weapon offences and taken into custody.

The Force Response team posted on Twitter: "#BunitParkLane on form this morning in #GreatBarr 999 call reporting break in at a residential garage results in uncovering a #chopshop within.

"3 stolen vehicles recovered and 1 adult male arrested for Theft of motor vehicle and weapon offences. Log 791,24/1/22."

Sergeant Adam Ridout, from the vehicle crime task force at West Midlands Police, said: “Acting on information from the public is what led to this discovery.

“If something doesn’t feel right, get in touch because your information does make a difference.

“Chop shops like these provide a market for car thieves. They take in stolen cars, strip them and try to mask their identities, and often within just a few hours of them being taken.”

Anyone with any information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or by calling 101.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

