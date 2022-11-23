Notification Settings

Sandwell pervert jailed for seven years over sexual assault of woman

By Lisa O'Brien

A Sandwell man has been jailed after admitting charges of sexual assault.

John Poles has been jailed for sexual assault
John Poles has been jailed for sexual assault

John Poles was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday to seven years and eight months in prison for four counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

The 53-year-old, from Manor Road, Smethwick, knew his victim and took advantage of her after an evening of drinking in October 2020.

Investigating officer at West Midlands Police, DC Nikki McMurray said: “Whatever the circumstances, the victim did not consent to sexual intimacy and we commend her bravery in reporting the crimes she suffered.

“Responding to victims of sexual offences is incredibly important to us; we’re listening and taking action to improve this.

"We have specialist officers who can support victims of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened, through the court process. We also work with a range of other agencies who can help.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

