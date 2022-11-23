Sandwell pervert jailed for seven years over sexual assault of woman

John Poles has been jailed for sexual assault

John Poles was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday to seven years and eight months in prison for four counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

The 53-year-old, from Manor Road, Smethwick, knew his victim and took advantage of her after an evening of drinking in October 2020.

Investigating officer at West Midlands Police, DC Nikki McMurray said: “Whatever the circumstances, the victim did not consent to sexual intimacy and we commend her bravery in reporting the crimes she suffered.

“Responding to victims of sexual offences is incredibly important to us; we’re listening and taking action to improve this.