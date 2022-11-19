Police officer in hospital after being hit by stolen car

A police officer is in hospital after being hit by a stolen car he was trying to stop

Traffic officers spotted the stolen Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued in the Weoley Castle area just after 11.30pm.

One of the officers was deploying a stinger when he was hit by the car on the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane.

The pursuit continued, and officers were able to bring the stolen car to a safe stop and arrest two men from inside.

Both men, aged 32 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

The injured officer was taken to hospital to be treated for a number of fractures. He remains in hospital and is being supported.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police, quoting log 4373 of 18 November.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Vehicle crime is a top priority for us. We set up a dedicated Vehicle Crime Taskforce in response to rising levels of car theft across the region.

"We charged a man earlier this week after more than 60 cars were stolen, thanks to work carried out by the taskforce.

"For advice on helping to keep your vehicle safe visit: west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/theft-motor-vehicle/.