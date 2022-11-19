Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police officer in hospital after being hit by stolen car

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two men have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a stolen car in Birmingham on Friday night (November 18).

A police officer is in hospital after being hit by a stolen car he was trying to stop
A police officer is in hospital after being hit by a stolen car he was trying to stop

Traffic officers spotted the stolen Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued in the Weoley Castle area just after 11.30pm.

One of the officers was deploying a stinger when he was hit by the car on the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane.

The pursuit continued, and officers were able to bring the stolen car to a safe stop and arrest two men from inside.

Both men, aged 32 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

The injured officer was taken to hospital to be treated for a number of fractures. He remains in hospital and is being supported.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police, quoting log 4373 of 18 November.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Vehicle crime is a top priority for us. We set up a dedicated Vehicle Crime Taskforce in response to rising levels of car theft across the region.

"We charged a man earlier this week after more than 60 cars were stolen, thanks to work carried out by the taskforce.

"For advice on helping to keep your vehicle safe visit: west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/theft-motor-vehicle/.

"You can get inside the mind of a criminal and find out how to better protect your car using our interactive car park: west-midlands.police.uk/stealer-street."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News