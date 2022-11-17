Notification Settings

Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to public toilets at railway station

By Lisa O'Brien

Vandals have caused almost £5,000 worth of damage after ripping the doors off cubicles in the public toilets at Birmingham New Street railway station.

The toilets at Birmingham New Street train station which were vandalised. Photo: @NetworkRailBHM

The toilets had to be closed following the vandalism which took place on Wednesday evening.

Birmingham New Street posted about the damage on social media, saying the British Transport Police were "already on the case prosecuting those responsible".

The post said: "Ta to whoever felt it necessary to leave our toilets in this state last night.

"Almost £5k of damage and a whole set of toilets out of order today.

"Luckily we can get it fixed today - and @BTPBhm are already on the case prosecuting those responsible."

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

