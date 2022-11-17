Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to public toilets at railway station

The toilets had to be closed following the vandalism which took place on Wednesday evening.
Birmingham New Street posted about the damage on social media, saying the British Transport Police were "already on the case prosecuting those responsible".
The post said: "Ta to whoever felt it necessary to leave our toilets in this state last night.
"Almost £5k of damage and a whole set of toilets out of order today.
"Luckily we can get it fixed today - and @BTPBhm are already on the case prosecuting those responsible."
British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.
Ta to whoever felt it necessary to leave our toilets in this state last night 👇— Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) November 17, 2022
Almost £5k of damage and a whole set of toilets out of order today
Luckily we can get it fixed today - and @BTPBhm are already on the case prosecuting those responsible 🚨 pic.twitter.com/q05tc1aYWx