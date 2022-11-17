Police probe after Walsall shop worker threatened and spat at by suspected shoplifter

It happened at a store in Lichfield Road, Shelfield on September 27.
Walsall Police have released an image of a woman officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.
In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you know this woman?
"We want to speak to her after a shop worker was threatened and spat at by a suspected shoplifter at a store in Lichfield Road, #Shelfield on 27 September.
"Contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/844577/22."
