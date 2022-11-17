Notification Settings

Police probe after Walsall shop worker threatened and spat at by suspected shoplifter

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after a shop worker was threatened and spat at by a suspected shoplifter in Walsall.

Do you know this woman?
It happened at a store in Lichfield Road, Shelfield on September 27.

Walsall Police have released an image of a woman officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you know this woman?

"We want to speak to her after a shop worker was threatened and spat at by a suspected shoplifter at a store in Lichfield Road, #Shelfield on 27 September.

"Contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/844577/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

