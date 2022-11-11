Notification Settings

Man arrested as cannabis grow worth £250,000 is unearthed

By Nathan Rowe

A man has been arrested after police unearthed more than £250,000 worth of cannabis in a raid.

Photo: @StourbridgeWMP
Photo: @StourbridgeWMP

Officers in Lye, Dudley, were acting on intelligence that cannabis was being grown at the property, prompting a raid which saw the occupant given an unexpected wake-up call.

Police have not specified where the raid took place but confirmed a man in the property is in custody.

A spokesperson said: "Lye officers have followed up on intelligence regarding cannabis being grown at an address.

"£250,000 worth of cannabis plants located in the property. One male is in custody.

"Not quite the early morning wake-up call the occupant was expecting."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

