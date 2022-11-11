Man arrested as cannabis grow worth £250,000 is unearthed

Photo: @StourbridgeWMP

Officers in Lye, Dudley, were acting on intelligence that cannabis was being grown at the property, prompting a raid which saw the occupant given an unexpected wake-up call.

Police have not specified where the raid took place but confirmed a man in the property is in custody.

A spokesperson said: "Lye officers have followed up on intelligence regarding cannabis being grown at an address.

"£250,000 worth of cannabis plants located in the property. One male is in custody.