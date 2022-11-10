Drug dealer jailed for more than 12 years after police swoop on property and find 15kg of drugs

Szymon Zielinski. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police acted on information and searched Szymon Zielinski's address in Market Street, Great Bridge, in July 2020.

Officers found more than 15 kilos of drugs – which included cocaine, ecstasy, illegal amphetamine and cannabis.

They also discovered a range of equipment used in the production of drugs, as well as three imitation firearms, CS spray, a baton and more than £7,000 in cash.

Zielinski was convicted of a range of possession with intent to supply offences and of possessing prohibited weapons.

The 35-year-old was jailed for 12 years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

A co-accused – 40-year-old Sebastian Sniegoski – was also convicted of the same offences in his absence and is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Sergeant Paul Smith, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "Drugs are a scourge on our communities.

"They can ruin lives and lead to further crimes as users seek to fund their habits.

"Through the work of our officers we were able to take a substantial amount of drugs off our streets.

"We found weapons and imitation firearms which certainly would have looked genuine by anyone faced with one.

"This is a significant sentence and shows how serious such offences are taken.