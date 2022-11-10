Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drug dealer jailed for more than 12 years after police swoop on property and find 15kg of drugs

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A dealer has been jailed for more than 12 years after police swooped on an address in Tipton and seized a large stash of drugs and weapons.

Szymon Zielinski. Photo: West Midlands Police
Szymon Zielinski. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police acted on information and searched Szymon Zielinski's address in Market Street, Great Bridge, in July 2020.

Officers found more than 15 kilos of drugs – which included cocaine, ecstasy, illegal amphetamine and cannabis.

They also discovered a range of equipment used in the production of drugs, as well as three imitation firearms, CS spray, a baton and more than £7,000 in cash.

Zielinski was convicted of a range of possession with intent to supply offences and of possessing prohibited weapons.

The 35-year-old was jailed for 12 years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

A co-accused – 40-year-old Sebastian Sniegoski – was also convicted of the same offences in his absence and is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Sergeant Paul Smith, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "Drugs are a scourge on our communities.

"They can ruin lives and lead to further crimes as users seek to fund their habits.

"Through the work of our officers we were able to take a substantial amount of drugs off our streets.

"We found weapons and imitation firearms which certainly would have looked genuine by anyone faced with one.

"This is a significant sentence and shows how serious such offences are taken.

"We will now seek to ensure Sniegoski is brought before the court to face justice – and a potentially much longer sentence for failing to appear at court – also."

Crime
News
Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News