Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Black Country street

Halesowen St - Google Maps

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident took place on Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis at around 7pm on November 6.

Police are now carrying out enquiries and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed on Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis, at around 7pm November 6.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.