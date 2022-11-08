Notification Settings

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Black Country street

Investigations are under way after a man was stabbed on a street in the Black Country.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident took place on Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis at around 7pm on November 6.

Police are now carrying out enquiries and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed on Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis, at around 7pm November 6.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We're carrying out enquiries to identify who was involved and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/853537/22."

