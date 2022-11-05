Cannabis courier caught on M6 told police of death threats and £500k demand

Qamar Rashid

Police attention was drawn to a black Audi A class as it headed north at around 2.30pm on November 10, 2021. It was stopped in Cumbria between Shap and Tebay, Carlisle Crown Court heard on Friday.

“The reason for that stop was the multiple journeys that the traffic officers had noticed this vehicle making,” said prosecutor Brendan Burke. It emerged there had been 15 in total.

Mercedes driver Qamar Rashid, 42, remained with the vehicle while 33-year-old passenger Hoang Khanh initially fled, but he was quickly captured.

“Police smelled cannabis, searched the vehicle and on the rear seat was a laundry bag and an Aldi shopping bag containing vacuum-packed cannabis. More was found in the boot.” This weighed in at 23.5kg and was potentially worth around £235,000 if sold on the street to users, the court heard.

Khanh, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 months earlier this year after admitting possession of the class B controlled drug with intent to supply. Rashid, of Grange Street, Walsall, initially denied that charge before entering a guilty plea on the day his case had been listed for trial.

“In addition to the trips that were logged on ANPR (automatic numberplate recognition), his (Rashid’s) phone was interrogated and showed online searches relating to the growing of cannabis,” said Mr Burke.

There were also 320 contacts between Rashid and another man. “He initially came into the narrative because in February the defendant was for saying he had received death threats from (that man) if he didn’t pay him half a million pounds and provide him with copies of his court papers in this case,” said the prosecutor.

“There were no threats and in fact, quite conversely, it appeared there was a very friendly relationship between the two with multiple discussions about destinations and post codes being sent back and forth.”

Mr Burke stated: “The Crown say he is a willing and highly trusted courier with the expectation of significant financial reward for his part in the trafficking.”

Rashid, a father with no previous convictions, ran a car repair business. He had told of being approached by an “unsavoury” mystery man, who asked him initially to inspect vehicles before the defendant became involved as a cannabis courier.

“Although he has performed a significant role,” said his barrister, Keith Harrison, “he has very much been manipulated. This was one trip.”

In recent weeks, amid frantic worry over the sentencing hearing, Rashid — whose hand was bandaged in the dock — had been the subject of an acid attack.

“He believes this is linked to the attendance of a young lady at court (previously) who was interested in the hearing and departed as soon as the case was finished,” said Mr Harrison. “It is his case that (the mystery man) and associates are closely following him to learn what he knows and make sure nothing comes back to (the man).”

Rashid cared for his partially blind mother, had run his repair business for many years and, said Mr Harrison: “He is terrified at the prospect of losing his liberty.”

Recorder Mark Ainsworth jailed Rashid for 30 months.

“You must understand why it is that courts take such a serious view with people who involve themselves in the supply of controlled drugs,” said the judge. “You only have to sit in these courts for a relatively short time and see a few cases to realise the misery that controlled drugs can cause in society.