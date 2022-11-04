Notification Settings

Warning issued by police after spate of keyless thefts involving Range and Land Rovers

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Drivers are being reminded to ensure their keyless vehicles are kept secure following a spate of thefts.

Police officers say offenders appear to be targeting Range and Land Rover vehicles, as well as other vehicles.

Most recently, three keyless thefts were reported on Friday in Cannock and Tamworth.

A blue BMW 330 Series car was reported stolen from an address off Stafford Road, Cannock.

The victim reported the theft at 5.30am on Friday morning.

Under an hour earlier, just after 4.40am, a black Ford Focus was stolen from the driveway of an address off Tamworth Road, Tamworth.

And a blue Range Rover was stolen from a driveway of an address off Lillingstone Avenue, Tamworth, just before 1am on Friday.

The blue Range Rover was seen driven in the direction of Coton Lane, Tamworth.

On Thursday, a cream and green Land Rover was stolen from a property on Wolverhampton Road, Prestwood, just after 11.25pm.

The vehicle was then seen heading towards Kidderminster.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area at the time of the thefts and ask anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 073 of November 4.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Inspector Stuart Coleman, of Tamworth Local Policing Team, said: “Keyless car owners should ideally park their vehicle in a locked garage where possible and ensure their entry devices are not left in sight of windows or near doors.

“Consider using a steering-wheel lock when leaving your vehicle unattended and always ensure the doors are secured after pressing the fob.”

