Police hunting Wombourne hit-and-run driver who left teenager in hospital with back injury

Giggetty Lane, Wombourne. Photo: Google

The teenager was hit on Giggetty Lane, near to Wootton Drive, Wombourne, at around 1.15am on Saturday, October 29.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2am.

It is believed the vehicle that left the scene was a Ford Focus or Ford Fiesta.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information following a non-stop collision in Wombourne.

"Police were called just before 2am on Saturday 29 October to a report of a road traffic collision on Giggetty Lane, near to Wootton Drive and the ford.

"The incident involved a pedestrian and a vehicle believed to be a Ford Focus or Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop at approximately 1.15am.

"An 18-year-old woman from the local area was taken to hospital with a back injury.