Man jailed after being caught with seal bags filled with drugs during stop-and-search

Teon Ramsey, 21, of Overend Street, West Bromwich, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, October 27 to ten months in prison.
He pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and being in possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place at an earlier hearing.
Ramsey has also been ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.
The court heard how officers stopped a man at 5.50pm on July 25 at Greengate Street, Stafford.
Officers seized four snap seal bags containing class B drugs, a knife, cash and mobile phones.
PC Nathan Bromage, Stafford Local Policing Team, said: "Ensuring Ramsey was brought to justice for his crimes is a positive outcome, and will prevent further harm being caused in the communities where these harmful drugs were destined for.
"We hope this serves as a reminder of the various ways in which our eagle-eyed officers are proactively targeting the supply of illegal drugs within our communities."