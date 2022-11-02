Police hunting man, 22, over Wolverhampton burglary

Adrian Grundzova

Officers have released an image of Adrian Grundzova as part of ‘Wanted Wednesday’.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The 22-year-old is wanted on suspicion of #burglary after a house in #Wolverhampton was broken into.

"If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 20WV/63711Q/20."

‘Wanted Wednesday’ will see images of suspected burglars released every other Wednesday up until Christmas.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sproson, from Force CID, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.