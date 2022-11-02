Notification Settings

Police hunting man, 22, over Wolverhampton burglary

By Nathan Rowe

Police are hunting a 22-year-old man after a Wolverhampton home was broken into.

Adrian Grundzova
Officers have released an image of Adrian Grundzova as part of ‘Wanted Wednesday’.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The 22-year-old is wanted on suspicion of #burglary after a house in #Wolverhampton was broken into.

"If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 20WV/63711Q/20."

‘Wanted Wednesday’ will see images of suspected burglars released every other Wednesday up until Christmas.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sproson, from Force CID, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“As well as work that will be ongoing behind the scenes, we are circulating these images across social media and encourage anyone with information on these individuals to get in touch."

