Community unites in grief for Wolverhampton taxi driver as man due in court charged with his murder

Anakh Singh was found in critical condition in Nine Elms Lane on Sunday morning and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolverhampton-based ABC Cars, where Mr Singh worked, set up a JustGiving page in his memory to raise £2,000 for his family and it smashed its target on Tuesday.

Director of the firm, Greg Caley said Mr Singh's death had brought together a community who had wanted to show their support.

He said Mr Singh was a father-of-two from Wolverhampton and had been the sole breadwinner for his family.

"The chap was ever so kind, he was a lovely man and a very hard worker," said Mr Caley.

"He had worked for us for five years. We are still coming to terms with it."

Mr Caley said the community had united in grief, adding: "We've been contacted by drivers across Wolverhampton and further afield wanting to help and offer their support.

"It's brought the community of drivers together. People are shocked.

"It's a rarity that this happens anywhere in the country, for it to happen here in Wolverhampton is just devastating.

"We thought it was right to do the fundraising page – it's what we could do to show our support."

Mr Caley praised the generosity of the community, adding: "It's great we've had the support and people are donating."

People can still donate by visiting the fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anakhsingh

A message on the fundraising page says: "Weʼre raising £2,000 to the family of Anakh Singh who sadly lost his life on shift on Sunday morning.

"Anakh was a lovely, kind hard-working family man.

"Anakh Singh, private hire driver was at work driving his taxi when he lost his life.

"This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family.

"The donations will go directly to Anakh's family to help support them at this difficult time."

Stunned residents in Nine Elms Lane said investigating officers set up cordons near where the silver-coloured taxi was positioned and carried out to door-to-door inquiries in the aftermath.

An independent driver, who did not want to be named, also paid tribute to the taxi driver on Monday, calling him a "lovely chap".

He said: "We worked for different companies, but you get to know the drivers. I actually saw him not so long ago.

"I saw the report on social media, but I didn't know it was a taxi driver until I started my shift this morning. I recognised his description straight away. My thoughts are with his family."

Any witnesses with information about the incident should contact detectives via live chat at west-midlands.police,uk, or phone 101 quoting log 1516, of October 30.