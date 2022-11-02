CCTV images released after five hurt in 'violent disorder' in Lichfield

Police wish to speak with these men

The images have now been released in hopes of tracking down individuals whom police wish to speak to.

The incident took place just after 3pm on August 20, on Bore Street, where police were alerted to "violent disorder involving a large group of men".

The disorder continued onto Bakers Lane and the surrounding streets, with four men and a woman left with injuries.

One man suffered concussion, a broken nose and swelling and facial injuries, while another was left with a fractured thumb, facial cuts and a broken jaw.

The two other men also suffered facial injuries while the woman was left with a black eye.

The men were taken to hospital by ambulance and were discharged after receiving treatment. The woman did not need to attend hospital for her injuries.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Detectives have examined a wide range of CCTV from the area and have released the following images in connection with the incident.

"Anyone who may recognise the men pictured or those who may have information which can help our detectives with the investigation are asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 112 of 20 August 2022.