Police recover car stolen from pensioner in Wednesbury ten miles away

By Nathan RoweWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have recovered a Silver Kia more than 10 miles away from where it was stolen in a keyless theft.

This vehicle was stolen from Wednesbury
The vehicle was stolen from a woman in her 80s who lives in Wednesbury.

West Midlands Police Traffic Unit found the car parked up in Erdington and has since been collected by the owner's son.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "This vehicle was stolen from an 80 year old from Wednesbury yesterday in a keyless theft. Today we found it in Erdington.

"The vehicle has been collected by his son and given his father his independence back.

The incident comes amid rising numbers of vehicle theft in the West Midlands, with numbers quadrupling since 2015.

Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, called upon car retailers to give away steering wheel locks when they sell a vehicle earlier this year.

He said: "Retailers and car manufacturers must do much more to ensure their consumers’ vehicles are secure.

"No one should spend tens of thousands of pounds on a vehicle only for it to be stolen months, weeks or sometimes, days, later, as a consequence of the level of security on that vehicle being unfit for purpose."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

